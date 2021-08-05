Chromia Price Reaches $0.31 on Exchanges (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $133.49 million and approximately $51.22 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chromia coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000778 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Chromia has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00059987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002668 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00016408 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $370.99 or 0.00929323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00097127 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00043777 BTC.

Chromia is a coin. It was first traded on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,250 coins. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chromia’s official website is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

