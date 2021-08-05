CIBC Boosts IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target to C$55.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price target increased by research analysts at CIBC to C$55.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.70% from the company’s previous close.

IGM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of IGM Financial to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$51.75.

TSE:IGM traded up C$1.43 on Thursday, reaching C$45.95. 161,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59. IGM Financial has a 52 week low of C$28.88 and a 52 week high of C$45.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$44.23.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$800.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$806.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that IGM Financial will post 4.0599998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Richard Kinzel sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.95, for a total value of C$197,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,146 shares in the company, valued at C$50,366.70.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

