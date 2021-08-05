CIBC Trims Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Target Price to C$14.00

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LUNMF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price (down from C$13.30) on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Lundin Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.04.

LUNMF stock opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.84. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $13.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.47.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

