Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Posts Earnings Results

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Cielo had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $530.80 million during the quarter.

Shares of CIOXY stock remained flat at $$0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 76,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,242. Cielo has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.73.

Get Cielo alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. It is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Cielo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cielo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.