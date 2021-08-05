Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB) Short Interest Down 14.3% in July

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the June 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:CNNB opened at $14.35 on Thursday. Cincinnati Bancorp has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.18. The company has a market capitalization of $42.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Cincinnati Bancorp had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 million during the quarter.

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It offers personal banking, lending, and business banking services. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

