Cipher Trading 9.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Cipher has a market capitalization of $137,319.74 and $97,430.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cipher has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. One Cipher coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cipher alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $175.16 or 0.00430822 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000208 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000065 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001170 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.65 or 0.00776388 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004228 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Cipher Coin Profile

Cipher (CPR) is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org

Buying and Selling Cipher

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cipher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cipher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.