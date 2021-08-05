Citadel Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,172 ProShares Ultra Consumer Services (NYSEARCA:UCC)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Consumer Services (NYSEARCA:UCC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.98% of ProShares Ultra Consumer Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Consumer Services by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of UCC stock opened at $100.17 on Thursday. ProShares Ultra Consumer Services has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $108.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.30.

ProShares Ultra Consumer Services (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index. The Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index measures the performance of consumer spending in the goods industry of the United States equity market.

