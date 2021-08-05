Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 56,041 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,901 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $5.24 on Thursday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $5.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.23.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%.

In other news, Director Carol L. Colman sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $32,949.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

