Citadel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Full House Resorts worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,499,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Full House Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,548,000. 1060 Capital LLC grew its position in Full House Resorts by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. 1060 Capital LLC now owns 594,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 109,786 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Full House Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,932,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Full House Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,768,000. 51.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

NASDAQ:FLL opened at $7.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $262.98 million, a P/E ratio of 385.50 and a beta of 2.14. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a current ratio of 10.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.47.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $42.21 million for the quarter. Full House Resorts had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 0.77%.

Full House Resorts Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 750 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and a 129-guest-room hotel; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, and beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.