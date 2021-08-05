Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 40,168 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO)

Citadel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO) by 81.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,168 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000.

Get Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IDMO opened at $35.19 on Thursday. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $28.79 and a 1-year high of $35.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.03.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.