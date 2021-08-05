Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 7,713 Shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MEXX)

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MEXX) by 61.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,713 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.04% of Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares by 255.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 32,844 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares by 714.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000.

MEXX stock opened at $88.24 on Thursday. Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $94.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.95.

