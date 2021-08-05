Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR)

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2021

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Separately, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF by 264.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,141 shares during the last quarter.

BATS ENOR opened at $28.32 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Norway ETF has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $28.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.81.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Norway ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Norway ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.