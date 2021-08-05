Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Separately, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF by 264.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,141 shares during the last quarter.

BATS ENOR opened at $28.32 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Norway ETF has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $28.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.81.

