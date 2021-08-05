Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 116,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,361,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 177,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after buying an additional 16,876 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 383.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 59,411 shares during the period.

Shares of XLSR stock opened at $45.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.41. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 1 year low of $34.83 and a 1 year high of $45.45.

