Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma decreased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 559,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,509,000 after acquiring an additional 122,604 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Citigroup by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 988,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,943,000 after buying an additional 98,374 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,530,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,361,000 after buying an additional 341,974 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus boosted their price target on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.97.

C stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.40. 352,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,755,316. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.33. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The stock has a market cap of $143.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

