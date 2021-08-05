Citigroup Increases Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Price Target to $37.00

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

AQUA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.22.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

AQUA opened at $35.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.37 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $35.67.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $369.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 18,813 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $602,016.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,489,219. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,392,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,534,000 after buying an additional 192,916 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 787,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,257,000 after purchasing an additional 109,590 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 528.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,722,000 after purchasing an additional 708,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $567,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.