Citigroup Lowers Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target to $205.00

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 59.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RJF. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Raymond James from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, raised their price objective on Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.77.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $128.42 on Tuesday. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $67.66 and a 12-month high of $138.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.20.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.42. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 12.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Raymond James news, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total value of $245,939.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,133.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $302,244.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,281.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,122 shares of company stock worth $819,783 in the last ninety days. 10.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,469,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,490 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,156,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,358,000 after acquiring an additional 104,875 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,088,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,445,000 after acquiring an additional 100,162 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 400.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,610,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,732 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,565,000. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

