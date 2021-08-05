Citigroup Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY)

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NKRKY. DNB Markets upgraded Nokian Renkaat Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Nokian Renkaat Oyj alerts:

NKRKY traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $20.01. The company had a trading volume of 156 shares, compared to its average volume of 890. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 12-month low of $12.84 and a 12-month high of $21.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.34.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Russia, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.