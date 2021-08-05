Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $35.00. The stock had previously closed at $29.32, but opened at $31.24. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Clarus shares last traded at $32.43, with a volume of 1,842 shares changing hands.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CLAR. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Clarus from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

In related news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $243,028.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,260.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 24,917 shares of company stock worth $599,036 over the last ninety days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Clarus by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,228,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,045,000 after buying an additional 351,366 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Clarus by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 642,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after buying an additional 46,248 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Clarus by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 606,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after buying an additional 27,904 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Clarus by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after buying an additional 44,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Clarus by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 418,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after buying an additional 70,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $915.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.18.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Clarus had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 5.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clarus Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

Clarus Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

