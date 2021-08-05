Clean Yield Group Acquires 4,033 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,033 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Neogen were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Neogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $575,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Neogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $595,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Neogen by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 19,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NEOG traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $43.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,471. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 75.62 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.75. Neogen Co. has a 52-week low of $33.11 and a 52-week high of $48.85.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Neogen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $127.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Neogen’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

About Neogen

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety, Animal Safety, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

