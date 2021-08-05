Clean Yield Group Buys 64 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of TMO traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $539.80. The stock had a trading volume of 21,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $401.07 and a 12 month high of $544.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $497.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,340 shares of company stock worth $26,488,114. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 19th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.71.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.