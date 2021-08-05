Clean Yield Group Cuts Stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Clean Yield Group reduced its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth $98,900,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 66.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 781,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $128,913,000 after buying an additional 310,603 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,613 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $549,056,000 after buying an additional 221,732 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 29.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 923,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $152,372,000 after buying an additional 209,277 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Operations LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 145.8% during the first quarter. Allen Operations LLC now owns 344,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,777,000 after buying an additional 204,100 shares during the period.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Shares of Acuity Brands stock traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $176.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,058. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.98. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.90 and a 12-month high of $194.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.62.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $899.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.92%.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $247,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

AYI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.19.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.