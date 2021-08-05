Clean Yield Group Cuts Stake in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Clean Yield Group trimmed its holdings in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,118 shares during the quarter. Camden National accounts for about 1.3% of Clean Yield Group’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Clean Yield Group owned approximately 0.55% of Camden National worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Camden National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Camden National during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camden National during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Camden National in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Camden National by 34.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Camden National from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Camden National in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

CAC traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.59. 248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,038. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Camden National Co. has a 12-month low of $28.32 and a 12-month high of $49.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.99.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.05. Camden National had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 13.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Camden National Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is 36.46%.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

