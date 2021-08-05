Clean Yield Group Grows Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 9.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Danaher were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Danaher by 72.6% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,381 shares of company stock worth $17,691,223 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.93.

DHR stock traded up $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $306.42. 50,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,014,410. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.75. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $192.51 and a 12 month high of $307.10.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.