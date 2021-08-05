Clean Yield Group Has $7.46 Million Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 435,294 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Vodafone Group accounts for 2.5% of Clean Yield Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $7,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,532,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $194,115,000 after purchasing an additional 588,082 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 8,340,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $153,709,000 after acquiring an additional 712,734 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 23.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,324,013 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $153,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,160 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,153,607 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $131,841,000 after acquiring an additional 188,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,813,928 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $107,149,000 after acquiring an additional 284,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

VOD stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.66. The stock had a trading volume of 371,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,655,998. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $20.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.5491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. This is an increase from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.83%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VOD. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.34.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

