Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.60.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CWEN. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Clearway Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Clearway Energy stock opened at $30.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 60.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.53. Clearway Energy has a 12-month low of $22.69 and a 12-month high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.39 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.19%. Clearway Energy’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Clearway Energy will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 220.00%.

In other Clearway Energy news, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global purchased 5,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $137,658.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher S. Sotos bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.55 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,305. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 23,590 shares of company stock worth $603,587. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWEN. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Clearway Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Clearway Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Clearway Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Clearway Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.