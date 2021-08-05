Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.39 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 4.84%. Clearway Energy’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Shares of CWEN traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,237. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.53. Clearway Energy has a 1-year low of $22.69 and a 1-year high of $37.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.19.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 220.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CWEN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Clearway Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

In other Clearway Energy news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.55 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,305. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global bought 16,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.70 per share, for a total transaction of $416,828.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 23,590 shares of company stock worth $603,587 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.