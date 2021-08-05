Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,950,000 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the June 30th total of 11,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Cloudera stock opened at $15.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.62. Cloudera has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.29 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 16.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

In related news, President Mick Hollison sold 36,682 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $579,208.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 120,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,384.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 79,913 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $1,256,232.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,950.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 162,675 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,727 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Cloudera by 88.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Cloudera by 10.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC raised its holdings in Cloudera by 4.1% during the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 46,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cloudera by 15.4% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in Cloudera by 3.4% during the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 73,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CLDR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities cut Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cloudera has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

