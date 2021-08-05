Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.120-$-0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $629 million-$633 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $614.81 million.Cloudflare also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.040-$-0.030 EPS.

Cloudflare stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $121.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,421,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,980,203. Cloudflare has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $122.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.63. The company has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a PE ratio of -289.19 and a beta of 0.04.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.26 million. Analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus started coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. KGI Securities started coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lowered Cloudflare from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $111.97 to $105.52 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Cloudflare from $77.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.44.

In related news, Director Katrin Suder sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $2,169,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,185.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $1,401,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,830.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 883,787 shares of company stock worth $82,578,423. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.