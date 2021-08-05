CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $126.99 and last traded at $129.74, with a volume of 2600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $145.84.

The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $309.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.54 million. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 20.99%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCMP. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet cut shares of CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the first quarter valued at $25,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -79.27 and a beta of 1.12.

CMC Materials Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCMP)

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.