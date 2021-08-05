CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.610-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CMS Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.850-$2.870 EPS.

CMS opened at $63.26 on Thursday. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $67.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.93.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.17%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMS. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of CMS Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.14.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

