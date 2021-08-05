CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.610-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CMS Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.850-$2.870 EPS.
CMS opened at $63.26 on Thursday. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $67.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.93.
CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently commented on CMS. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of CMS Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.14.
About CMS Energy
CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.
