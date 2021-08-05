Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

CCEP has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Sunday, July 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.22.

Shares of NYSE CCEP opened at $60.72 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $63.04. The firm has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,299,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,392,000 after acquiring an additional 425,084 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,359,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,781,000 after acquiring an additional 34,069 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $212,065,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,327,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,997,000 after acquiring an additional 308,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,157,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,532,000 after buying an additional 83,246 shares during the last quarter. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

