Cocrystal Pharma’s (COCP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 266.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cocrystal Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get Cocrystal Pharma alerts:

Shares of COCP opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $106.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.23. Cocrystal Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $3.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Cocrystal Pharma had a negative net margin of 479.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. As a group, analysts expect that Cocrystal Pharma will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Cocrystal Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Cocrystal Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Cocrystal Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Cocrystal Pharma by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 42,928 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Cocrystal Pharma by 164.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 52,970 shares during the period. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Cocrystal Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cocrystal Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.