Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $85.05

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $85.05 and last traded at $83.45, with a volume of 70976 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.21.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.20.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $144.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.32 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 77.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.04%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 6,430.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 431,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,409,000 after buying an additional 424,735 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 178.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 512,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,060,000 after buying an additional 328,155 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter worth about $21,394,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 85.2% in the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 255,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,006,000 after buying an additional 117,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers in the first quarter worth about $7,429,000. 45.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.