Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Director Sells $350,600.00 in Stock

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Director William Bendush sold 10,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $350,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Cohu stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $34.74. 8,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,824. Cohu, Inc. has a one year low of $15.73 and a one year high of $51.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.89.

Get Cohu alerts:

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 15.90%. Analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COHU. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cohu by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,444,000 after buying an additional 988,991 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohu in the 1st quarter valued at $40,045,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Cohu in the 1st quarter valued at $25,357,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Cohu by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 903,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,820,000 after buying an additional 511,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohu in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,147,000. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COHU shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cohu in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cohu in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Cohu from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

See Also: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.