Coin98 (C98) Price Tops $1.12

Coin98 (CURRENCY:C98) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 5th. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Coin98 has a total market cap of $206.88 million and approximately $68.77 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin98 coin can now be purchased for $1.12 or 0.00002772 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

xWIN Finance (XWIN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00006121 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SafePizza (PIZZA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeBank ETH (SBANK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeBank BSC (SBANK) traded up 99.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pyram Token (PYRAM) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Papa Doge Coin (PAPADOGE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Artex (ARTEX) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Coin98

