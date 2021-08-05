Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CL. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 385,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,407,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 179,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,147,000 after purchasing an additional 19,180 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $29,561,000. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 62,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Investment Management increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 61,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $78.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $66.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.41. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $74.14 and a 52 week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CL. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.54.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

