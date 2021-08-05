Collective (CO2) Market Capitalization Tops $303,828.49

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One Collective coin can currently be bought for about $1.16 or 0.00002842 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Collective has traded 53.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Collective has a total market cap of $303,828.49 and approximately $284,663.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Collective Profile

Collective (CRYPTO:CO2) is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 261,362 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Collective

