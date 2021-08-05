Colliers Securities Comments on Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ultra Clean in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Ultra Clean’s FY2021 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UCTT. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultra Clean has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of UCTT stock opened at $46.81 on Wednesday. Ultra Clean has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $65.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.00.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The business had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Ultra Clean news, insider William Joe Williams sold 7,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total transaction of $392,389.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,724,205.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $93,886.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,172.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,904 shares of company stock valued at $809,943 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ultra Clean during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 1,677.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

