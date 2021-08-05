Colliers Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Ping Identity (NYSE:PING)

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Colliers Securities in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PING. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ping Identity from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

Shares of PING stock traded up $2.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,084. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.36. Ping Identity has a 52 week low of $19.97 and a 52 week high of $37.80.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.10 million. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. Ping Identity’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ping Identity will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, sold 6,000,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $142,500,000.00. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,746,985 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $135,628,846.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,747,985 shares of company stock worth $278,153,096. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PING. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Ping Identity in the 4th quarter worth $80,682,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ping Identity by 370.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 810,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,768,000 after purchasing an additional 637,953 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in Ping Identity by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 788,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,290,000 after purchasing an additional 509,179 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Ping Identity in the 1st quarter worth $9,441,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ping Identity by 1,064.3% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 288,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 263,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

