Colliers Securities Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Semler Scientific in a report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $2.74 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.48. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Semler Scientific’s FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SMLR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Semler Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Semler Scientific in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of SMLR opened at $115.52 on Wednesday. Semler Scientific has a one year low of $48.15 and a one year high of $129.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.11 million, a PE ratio of 42.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.22. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 43.39% and a return on equity of 75.16%.

In other news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total value of $133,675.00. Also, major shareholder H.C. Chang & Diana Sho William sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $116,972.52. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

