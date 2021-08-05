Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Lifted to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Columbia Care from $6.75 to $5.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Columbia Care in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Columbia Care in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Care presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.58.

Shares of CCHWF opened at $4.59 on Thursday. Columbia Care has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $7.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.13.

Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01).

About Columbia Care

Columbia Care Inc cultivates, manufactures, and provides cannabis-based health and wellness solutions, and derivative products. The company holds licenses in 19 jurisdictions in the United States and the European Union. It operates cultivation facilities, manufacturing facilities, and retail dispensaries.

