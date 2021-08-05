Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) Shares Acquired by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,143,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,657,000 after purchasing an additional 659,454 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,740,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,126,000 after acquiring an additional 810,048 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,112,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,734,000 after acquiring an additional 571,190 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,219,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,755,000 after purchasing an additional 724,850 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,173,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,927,000 after purchasing an additional 264,146 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIAL opened at $21.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.56. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a one year low of $21.02 and a one year high of $22.14.

