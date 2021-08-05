Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Lifted by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,002 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 274.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.12. 320,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,015,630. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.42. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $59.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

