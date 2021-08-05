Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 29,178 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 13,225 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 0.6% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 30,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.2% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,659 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 2.3% during the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.38. 363,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,015,630. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.42. The company has a market cap of $267.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $59.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Benchmark raised their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. raised their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.