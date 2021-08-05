Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) Receives $10.65 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.65.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC assumed coverage on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CMLEF opened at $8.98 on Monday. Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $9.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.75.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trusts in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of QuÃ©bec. Our portfolio consists of 314 high-quality office, retail and industrial properties, totalling 35.8 million square feet located in the Montreal, QuÃ©bec City and Ottawa areas.

