Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) Receives $10.65 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2021

Shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.65.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC assumed coverage on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CMLEF opened at $8.98 on Monday. Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $9.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.75.

About Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trusts in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of QuÃ©bec. Our portfolio consists of 314 high-quality office, retail and industrial properties, totalling 35.8 million square feet located in the Montreal, QuÃ©bec City and Ottawa areas.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Analyst Recommendations for Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF)

Receive News & Ratings for Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.