Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 1.50%.

Shares of CVGI stock opened at $9.25 on Thursday. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $13.61. The company has a market cap of $304.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVGI. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies to the global vehicle and the U.S. technology integrator markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating.

