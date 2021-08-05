Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.41% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Commercial Vehicle Group supplies interior systems, vision safety solutions and other cab-related products for the global commercial vehicle market, including the heavy-duty (Class 8) truck market, the construction market and other specialized transportation markets. The company’s products include suspension seat systems, interior trim systems, such as instrument and door panels, headliners, cabinetry and floor systems, mirrors, wiper systems, controls and switches specifically designed for applications in commercial vehicle cabs. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Monday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of CVGI stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.14. The stock had a trading volume of 209,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,221. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $13.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 1.50%. Sell-side analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies to the global vehicle and the U.S. technology integrator markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating.

