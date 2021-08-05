Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Price Target Cut to $4.80 by Analysts at Societe Generale

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) had its price objective cut by analysts at Societe Generale from $5.00 to $4.80 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Societe Generale’s target price suggests a potential downside of 20.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup cut Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Commerzbank to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. cut Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Commerzbank to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.93.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRZBY traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,781. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.69. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $8.43. The company has a current ratio of 15.10, a quick ratio of 15.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. Commerzbank had a negative return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that Commerzbank will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

