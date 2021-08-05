Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 5.00%.

Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $48.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.38, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.89. Community Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $42.63 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.433 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 83.50%.

CHCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

