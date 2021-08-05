Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Acquires Shares of 870 iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWL. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 979.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 286,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,672,000 after purchasing an additional 260,074 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 16,612.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 242,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,713,000 after acquiring an additional 240,883 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 31.1% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 960,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,445,000 after acquiring an additional 227,900 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $9,149,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 63.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 299,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,239,000 after acquiring an additional 115,994 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF stock opened at $50.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.35. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 52-week low of $38.63 and a 52-week high of $50.81.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

